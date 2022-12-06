49ers' defense had Tua Tagovailoa 'throwing gimmes,' Deebo Samuel says

Deebo says 49ers' defense had Miami's Tua 'throwing gimmes' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were riding high entering their matchup against the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

During Miami's five-game winning streak, Tagovailoa completed over 60 percent of his passes. But in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Dolphins, San Francisco's defense made life difficult for the 24-year-old.

Tagovailoa completed 56 percent of his passes against the 49ers' defense, the worst completion percentage for Miami's QB1 in the 2022 NFL season. This can be attributed to the pressure DeMeco Ryans' defense brought.

"They put a lot of pressure on Tua," 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel told reporters postgame. "I feel like he got shook early with the pressure that we was bringing and he was just throwing gimmies out there."

San Francisco's defense sacked the former University of Alabama star three times, leading the Dolphins' signal-caller to throw those "gimmies," resulting in two interceptions.

After making Tagovailoa uncomfortable and having his worst game this season, the 49ers' defensive unit looks to replicate their performance when veteran quarterback Tom Brady visits the Bay Area.

San Francisco will go up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium as the two teams continue jocking for playoff position in the NFC.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast