49ers’ defense had ‘anomaly game’ vs. Chiefs, Bryant Young believes

In the wake of the 49ers' blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, many feel that San Francisco's defense just had an off day, including Bryant Young.

The 49ers Hall of Fame defensive tackle was on KNBR's "Papa & Lund" show on Monday and explained how the defense was doing an "incredible job" despite how it looked against the Chiefs.

"You know, this was an anomaly game," Young said. "I'm sure it wasn't what they wanted yesterday but certainly up until this point, they've been doing a fantastic job playing together, just creating opportunities for the offense to get the ball back and score."

The vaunted 49ers' defense definitely did not play up to their standard though injuries to many key defensive stalwarts may have played a role in the grand scheme of things. In spite of how historically bad the defense played, Young expects defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to get things right moving forward.

"It's a tough one -- this is a very good football team they faced yesterday, very productive, and it was just one of those games where things didn't go their way and they didn't make enough plays and I'm certainly going back to the drawing board and you'll see a different defense for sure," Young continued.

By falling under .500, it leaves the 49ers with very little room to make mistakes, which is pivotal considering many pundits and fans thought that coming into the season, San Francisco had a roster capable of winning the Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, Young is confident in San Francisco's defense getting back into form.

"You always have those types of games too where it doesn't go as well as you want it to but you get back into the office, you change some things up, recalibrate and kind of get back to the basics and then you keep moving forward," Young added.

Following their 21-point loss to the Chiefs, all the 49ers can do is keep moving forward and try their best to use Sunday's loss as fuel to get better.

That said, 49ers fans can take solace in the fact that coach Kyle Shanahan has more time to integrate star running back Christian McCaffrey into their offensive scheme for their Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

