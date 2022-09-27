49ers' defense dominant despite team's losing record, incredible stat shows

Stat shows how dominant 49ers' D has been despite 1-2 record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s a tale as old as, well, recent memory for the 49ers Faithful.

The team’s defense does its part while the offense sputters.

And that trend has continued so far this season, as San Francisco’s 1-2 record is hardly indicative of the product defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has put on the field.

The 49ers are No. 1 in the NFL when it comes to their defensive three-and-out forced rate at 44 percent, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (38 percent) and New England Patriots (32 percent).

Simply put, the 49ers’ defense isn’t giving opposing offenses many opportunities to sustain drives down the field.

And the dominance doesn’t stop there. The defense has allowed the NFL’s fewest passing yards per game (148.3), third-fewest points per game (12.3) and is ranked second in the league in total yards per game allowed (227) behind only the Buffalo Bills (214).

In comparison, the 49ers’ offense is tied for No. 28 in the NFL with just 15.7 points scored per game and has averaged 323.7 yards per game this season (No. 24 in the league). When it comes to third down conversions, the 49ers are a middle-of-the-pack bunch and have averaged 5.0 per game.

But interestingly enough, the 49ers’ offense has one of the league’s best three-and-out rates. They just haven’t made the most of those opportunities.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the offense this season, however. They were met with monsoon-like conditions against the Chicago Bears and ended up losing their season opener.

Then, starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo did well in Lance’s stead and helped lead the 49ers to a win in the quarters that followed, but his performance and the offense as a whole left plenty to be desired in the team’s 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 on Sunday night.

Their job only became harder after the game as starting left tackle Trent Williams was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain -- just one of several injuries that have plagued the 49ers on both sides of the ball this season.

With Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams just around the corner for the team’s Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup, the offense will be tested once again in front of a primetime audience.

The defense certainly will look to continue their dominance, and the 49ers Faithful can only hope Garoppolo and Co. will follow suit.

