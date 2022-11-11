How will 49ers' defense contain Austin Ekeler's dual-threat skills?

How will 49ers' defense contain Ekeler's dual-threat skills? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The Los Angeles Chargers very well could be without their top two wide receivers Sunday night when the 49ers welcome them to Levi's Stadium.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both didn't participate in the Chargers' Thursday practice. Allen has been held to only two games this season. He aggravated the same hamstring injury that kept him out from Week 2 through Week 6 during the Chargers' Week 8 bye, and there's a strong possibility the issue keeps him sidelined again. Williams remains out with an ankle injury, one that likely will have him in street clothes for another two to four weeks.

But the Chargers, with a quarterback who has a bazooka strapped to his right shoulder, are just as easily led in the receiving game by their dangerous weapon out of the backfield. Though Austin Ekeler has rushed for over 100 yards only once this season, he has caught at least four passes in all eight of the Chargers' games.

"He's a guy that's trustworthy," 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said Thursday after practice. "He seems like a guy they can count on, whether it's running the ball, catching the ball in the checkdowns and gaining positive yards. He gets a lot of catches because it seems like the quarterback can trust him. He does good things with the ball in his hands. All around, tough player.

"Whether it's blocking, running the ball, catching the checkdowns or screens, I really respect Austin and what he's done in this league. He's a really, really good player."

Ekeler over his last four games has rushed for six touchdowns, scoring on the ground at least once in each game. He also has averaged 5.26 yards per carry. Through the air in that span, Ekeler has hauled in 39 receptions on 47 targets for 242 yards and four more touchdowns. That kind of versatility can be a pest for any team to deal with.

The 49ers hope to be the perfect match to slow him down. And they also might have a secret weapon inside their own building when it comes to looking for answers to slowing Ekeler's production down and keeping him out of the end zone.

That secret weapon isn't someone who plays on the defensive side of the ball. He's someone who, like Ekeler, is a nightmare for opposing defensive coaches.

Christian McCaffrey's seven catches for 50 yards are the most receiving yards the 49ers have allowed to a running back this season. He averaged over 7 yards per reception, but the Carolina Panthers also were unsuccessful in targeting him five times. Now that McCaffrey is a 49er, Ryans sees two great running backs in McCaffrey and Ekeler, but sees the two as different players.

"I think every guy is his own guy, so I don't put Austin in the category with Christian," Ryans said. "Happy he's on our side now, we don't have to deal with him anymore. Austin poses a different set of problems."

On the defensive side of the ball, the most important factor for the 49ers in halting Ekeler's efforts can be two players they hope to have back on the field.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, one year after his breakout 2021 season where he recorded 102 tackles in 13 games, hasn't played since sustaining an MCL injury in Week 3 vs. the Denver Broncos. Fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw was inactive for the 49ers' Week 8 victory vs. the Los Angeles Rams with a calf injury.

Following the bye week, and with Al-Shaair's practice window now open, both are expected to be available Sunday night. Ryans will lean on the two linebackers, along with Fred Warner, to force Justin Herbert off Ekeler and make the QB beat them with his secondary options.

"When we're able to get two of our top players back on our defense, there's just so many things that they can stop," Ryan said. "With their speed, their athleticism, their physicality, what they bring to our defense -- they are our defense.

"They symbol everything I ask for in our defense, whether we talk about speed, physicality -- those two show up for us and make plays all over the field."

Maybe it'll be a bit of what the 49ers did against McCaffrey earlier this season. Maybe it'll be a bit of how they've stopped every other running back as a pass-catching option. If Al-Shaair and Greenlaw are on the field, a whole lot of the 49ers' success will come down to those two players.

