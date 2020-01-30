49ers' defense best in NFL at halting one of Chiefs' biggest strengths

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can sling the pill like few others in the NFL.

Since Mahomes took the starting job in Kansas City to start the 2018 season, no quarterback (minimum 250 attempts) has thrown for more yards per attempt (8.58), adjusted yards per attempt (9.29) or adjusted net yards per attempt (8.66) than the 24-year-old. The Chiefs had 42 passing plays in the regular season eclipse 25 yards -- more than every team but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Andy Reid has maximized Mahomes' deep-ball ability in Kansas City's offense, but he might not get the same looks against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday. San Francisco allowed the fewest completions exceeding 20 yards in the NFL this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Chiefs may have speed everywhere, but no D was better at preventing the deep ball this year than the 49ers:



— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 27, 2020

With a formidable defensive line featuring Arik Armstead (10.0 sacks), Nick Bosa (9.0), DeForest Buckner (7.5) and Dee Ford (6.5) bringing the heat on opposing quarterbacks, the 49ers' secondary was able to clean up this season.

San Francisco allowed the fewest passing yards (2,707) and defensed the 10th-most passes (74). They only intercepted 12 passes, admittedly an improvement over picking off two in 2018, but Kyler Murray (twice), Andy Dalton and Drew Brees were the only quarterbacks to throw for at least 300 yards in a single game against the 49ers.

Mahomes is better than each of them. The reigning MVP erased double-digit deficits in back-to-back playoff games as Kansas City won its first AFC Championship in a half-century, and he has been sacked more than once in just five of his 16 regular-season and playoff starts. He'll be tested by the 49ers' biggest defensive strength, but San Francisco's pass-rush will have its hands full with him, too.

