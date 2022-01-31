49ers defend Jaquiski Tartt after dropped interception in loss to Rams

49ers have Tartt's back after his dropped INT in loss to Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD — No matter how much his team supports him, Jaquiski Tartt believes he let the 49ers down in their 20-17 loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The veteran safety could have helped punch the 49ers' ticket to Super Bowl LVI if he had been able to hold onto an interception on the deep pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford that was intended for Van Jefferson midway though the fourth quarter.

Instead, the Rams drove down the field and Matt Gay kicked a field goal to tie the game. On the ensuing drive, the Rams drove 49 yards down the field in 10 plays to kick a field goal to take the lead and end the 49ers' season.

Tartt immediately went on social media after the game to take responsibility for his missed opportunity.

No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better... #Believdat — Jaquiski â€˜Quaskiâ€™ Tartt (@quaski) January 31, 2022

“For me, it’s tough,” Tartt said. “It’s a moment lot of athletes I know dream of just being in this moment — tie ball game, and you can make the game-changing play. That’s all I was thinking about all week. I know I can make that play. The play came up. I ain’t make it.

“I know it was a big play of the game, a big opportunity for me and for the team and as a player I just feel like I let my brothers down.”

Tartt went on to explain how he caught every football that came his way at practice which might have made missing his opportunity even more disappointing. Teammates attempted to console the seven-year pro, knowing that there were 76 other plays where the defense was on the field during the contest.

The 49ers defense allowed Stafford to complete 31 of his 45 attempts for 337 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception. Not getting off the field on third down was another problem for the 49ers, who allowed the Rams to convert 11 of their 18 attempts.

Nick Bosa, who finished the day with 1.5 quarterback sacks, two quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss, defended Tartt after the game knowing it was a collective loss.

“It’s hard to really say anything to help him in this moment,” Bosa said. “Obviously he missed an opportunity but there’s 70 other plays that I’m sure a lot of guys missed a lot of opportunities out there.”

Kyle Shanahan gave credit to Tartt for his play in Green Bay explaining that without him, the 49ers would not have been at SoFi playing for the NFC Championship.

“Tartt has done a lot of good things,” Shanahan said. “I thought he was one of the best players on the field last week vs. Green Bay. I love him being on our team since I’ve been here and I know he’s disappointed with that drop but there are a lot of other plays in that game. I’m very happy that he’s on our team this year.”

Tartt was still inconsolable about his missed opportunity. Along with his defensive teammates, the 29-year-old enjoys the responsibility of the game being on his shoulders. The drop will be lingering in his mind for some time to come.

“I don’t know how I dropped it,” Tartt said. “The moment of truth came and I didn’t step up. I saw it and thought ‘He f—-d up. We are about to win this game.’ When it hit my hands I thought I had it, and then I don’t know how I dropped it.

“I’m hard on myself. I have high expectations for myself. That’s a play I should make in my sleep and I didn’t make it.”