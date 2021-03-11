Deebo Samuel's unique skill impresses Richard Sherman, Trent Williams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Maiocco
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Deebo has unique skill that impresses Sherman, Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman and Trent Williams got into a conversation about NFL players with "freakish" physical skills when the discussion turned to one of their 49ers teammates.

After talking about Marshawn Lynch, DeSean Jackson, Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and others, Williams shifted the conversation to 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during an appearance this week on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast Featuring Richard Sherman.

“I don’t know about (being) on the level of freakish athleticism, but Deebo is one of my favorite players, too,” Williams said. “Because I feel he possesses something I don’t really see in a lot of people.”

Williams described Samuel’s best asset as “contact balance.”

And Sherman knew exactly what Williams was talking about.

“It’s something you definitely never see in receivers,” Sherman said. “You see it sometimes in running backs. But he’s just a hunter for contact, and he always thinks he’s getting through it.

“He’s not just hunting just to run you over. He’s hunting because, ‘I think I can run you over and I can keep on going.’”

As a rookie in 2019, Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 14 rushing attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel rushed for 102 yards on six attempts during the postseason, including a wide receiver Super Bowl record of 53 yards.

Samuel had an injury-plagued second NFL season, which began with an offseason foot fracture. He caught 33 passes for 391 yards and gained 26 yards on eight attempts in seven games.

“I told him my first week there,” Williams said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, I ain’t never seen anything like that.’

“He’s got contact balance that’s out of this world.”

Williams compared Samuel’s ability to take hits and remain on his feet to running backs Alvin Kamara and Emmitt Smith 

“It’s the mass,” Sherman said. “One person can be 200 pounds and another person be 200 pounds, but it feels like one of them is a wall and the other one is flimsy.”

RELATED: 49ers have chance to re-sign Sanders after Saints release

Samuel is listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds. 

“That’s how Marshawn was,” Sherman said. “Marshawn is like running into a moving car.”

Said Williams, “Deebo is almost like a Marshawn in a receiver’s body.”

Sherman and Williams said they see similarities between Samuel and Percy Harvin, who had 967 yards receiving and 345 yards rushing in 2011 during his best season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Giants give DL Leonard Williams 2nd straight franchise tag

    For the second consecutive year, the New York Giants have given the franchise tag to defensive tackle Leonard Williams. The Giants applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Tuesday, just before the league deadline. Unless the 26-year-old Leonard and the team reach a long-term deal by July 15, he will earn more than $19 million for the upcoming season.

  • 49ers awarded 2 compensatory for 2021 NFL draft after brief confusion

    The San Francisco 49ers were officially awarded two comp picks in the 2021 NFL draft after a brief mix up.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Where 49ers' two compensatory picks fall this year

    This is great news for the 49ers going into a key offseason.

  • Chris Webber on his Hall of Fame chances: ‘It’s honoring all those people that got you there’

    The five-time NBA All-Star recently connected with Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill to discuss his chances of getting an invite to Springfield.

  • Report: Steelers inform Bud Dupree they are not tagging him again

    No one expected the Steelers to use the franchise tag on Bud Dupree, and they won’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Steelers informed their star linebacker they will not franchise him a second consecutive year. That means Dupree is headed to free agency next week. General Manager Kevin Colbert said recently he did not [more]

  • Giants release veteran G Kevin Zeitler to create more salary cap space

    The Giants have released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, creating more cap room for the team to work with this offseason.

  • Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh headline Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Ben Wallace, Chris Webber and Tim Hardaway are also among the finalists.

  • Fisker CEO's Tweet Reveals Additional Details for Project Pear EV Collab

    Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker tweeted on Wednesday additional details about the "breakthrough" Project PEAR in the works with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. - ADR (OTC: HNHPF). What Happened: In a series of posts on Twitter, Fisker (@HenrikFisker) set out to excite investors and customers with additional details regarding the new electric vehicles the company plans to design as part of its Project PEAR (personal electric automotive revolution). In collaboration with Hon Hai Precision Industry, popularly known as Foxconn, Fisker will “develop a breakthrough new segment vehicle,” according to a Feb. 24 press release. Foxconn is also a supplier to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Twitter, Fisker indicated the company is looking to expand the project more quickly than previously released and hinted it planned to bring more partnerships to the project. “I just informed my executive team to accelerate the expansion of the project PEAR team! This is a revolution! It’s going to shock the automotive market!!! I’m especially excited about the concept model I’m working on right now! #Fisker #Love #EVs #PEAR #ClimateAction #ESG,” Fisker wrote. Fisker also tweeted out the price of the vehicle, which comes in at a major discount to the Model 3 made by competitor Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). “Below $30,000 for a premium EV with features NEVER seen before! Working with #Foxconn, I’m super excited! Include the US federal tax incentive, below $22,500! Ok, we need to keep this under wraps until 2023! Too cool! #Fisker #Love #EVs #ESG #innovation #crazy #New #ev #cool.” Why It Matters: A California-based company, Fisker has set out to be a disrupter in the EV space and Project PEAR has garnered a lot of interest, as few details have yet to be released. The company is also releasing a crossover SUV, Ocean, expected to be available in the fourth-quarter 2022. The company said it planned to manufacture its Project PEAR vehicle at annual volumes of 250,000 and would release it in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China and India. The vehicle is slated to begin production in the fourth-quarter 2023. “We will create a vehicle that crosses social borders, while offering a combination of advanced technology, desirable design, innovation and value for money, whilst delivering on our commitment to create the world’s most sustainable vehicles,” Fisker said in the original press release. FSR Price Action: Shares are up 6.27% to $23.56 as of Wednesday morning. Related Link: Find out more with Benzinga's EV coverage. (Photo: Image of Fisker EV car, Fisker Inc) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGoldman Sachs Sees Trouble Ahead For Tanger Factory Outlet CentersBeyond Meat Expands Product Line At Walmart© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • CBS Sports lists Jaguars among the losers at the franchise tag deadline

    Several Jags targets were tagged by their teams, and Jacksonville made a somewhat controversial tag decision.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • Bob Myers tells great Klay Thompson story about Warriors fan's letter

    Dub Nation is going to love this one.

  • Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade

    Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade

  • Trent Williams on possible return to 49ers: “Y’all barking up the right tree.”

    Cornerback Richard Sherman has expressed a desire to stay with the San Francisco 49ers that he knows likely will be unfulfilled. When it comes to teammate Trent Williams, Sherman believes that will be a different outcome. Sherman was joined by Williams on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast and they discussed possible destinations for each other with [more]

  • XFL in talks with CFL to partner on returning to field after COVID-19 cancellations

    The XFL canceled its 2020 season and said it will skip 2021. Its plans for 2022 are now on hold amid talks.

  • No ice bath for old school Federer after winning return

    Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • NFL compensatory picks: Patriots earn highest one in 2021, thanks to losing Tom Brady

    All 32 compensatory picks were announced for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Patriots, Cowboys and a few other teams picked up some more draft ammo.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • David Benavidez shrugs off missing out on Canelo sweepstakes ahead of Ronald Ellis bout

    David Benavidez is 23-0 with 20 KOs, but is a former WBC 168-pound champion because he missed weight his last time out.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.