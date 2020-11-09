49ers' Deebo Samuel tweets frustrations with large number of PED tests

Deebo tweets frustrations with large number of PED tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel has taken more PED tests than the number of games he has played this year. Yes, you read the right.

And the 49ers receiver isn't happy about it.

Only played in 3 games and done get tested for PED 5 times 🤷🏾‍♂️. What’s going on — Deebo (@19problemz) November 9, 2020

Samuel has been hampered by a Jones fracture in his foot and a hamstring injury this season. When on the field, he once again has looked like the perfect weapon for Kyle Shanahan's offense. He has 16 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown this year.

The South Carolina product has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and also was ruled out of the 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. If all goes well, he'll be back on the field for the 49ers this upcoming Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. That would be a huge boost to the offense, too.

Even without Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle, the 49ers could have a dangerous offense with Samuel and rookie Brandon Aiyuk out wide. Kendrick Bourne is a solid No. 3 option, and Richie James proved he can be another player defenses have to recognize with his breakout game against the Packers.

All the 49ers can do now is hope Samuel takes his frustrations out on the Saints, who just stomped Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco badly needs a win to get back to .500 and get back into the playoff hunt.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast