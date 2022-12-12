49ers' Deebo Samuel tweets apology for stepping over cameraman after TD

Deebo apologizes for stepping over camera operator after TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' first touchdown in their 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday came early on a 13-yard Deebo Samuel bullet down the sideline, into the end zone and under and then over a cameraman.

The fast-moving effort from Samuel completely wiped out the cameraman working on the sidelines. Samuel then stepped over him like he was Allen Iverson and celebrated the first-drive TD with his teammates while the cameraman remained down on the grass.

Samuel likely was just caught in the moment, but the self-proclaimed “wide back” was much more sympathetic the next day, issuing a public apology to the man on Twitter after reviewing game footage.

Thankfully, the cameraman was able to get right up with some help and appeared to be OK.

The next quarter, Samuel went down with an ankle injury and was carted off the field and ruled out for the rest of the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan later said Samuel did not sustain an ankle fracture and the injury most likely is a high ankle sprain.

San Francisco had to continue on without their All-Pro receiver, but managed to pull out the blowout win over Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Hopefully, it won't be too long until The Faithful gets to see Samuel celebrating another touchdown this season without any more of their players -- or camera crew -- getting hurt.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast