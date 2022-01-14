49ers' Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams among 2021 AP All-Pro selections

Deebo, Trent named first-team AP All-Pros; Bosa gets votes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will have two first-team All-Pros this season as the AP unveiled the final tally of votes from a panel of 50 media members. Both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tackle Trent Williams were named to the first-team, while edge rusher Nick Bosa received votes but fell short of top honors.

#49ers named to first-team AP All-Pro:



WR Deebo Samuel

LT Trent Williams — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 14, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Williams got 46 of the 50 votes at tackle, with Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater being the next-closest at the position with two. Williams had the highest regular-season Pro Football Focus rating of any player regardless of position and remains the league's best at his position even as he nears the end of his age-33 campaign.

Samuel got 21 votes, the third-most among wide receivers. Both Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams were unanimous selections at the position, while Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson was just a single vote behind Deebo.

Bosa garnered five votes, finishing fifth among all edge rushers. T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett were the two first-team selections, while Robert Quinn and Maxx Crosby finished ahead of Bosa in the final voting.

A fitting honor for Williams and Samuel, as both earn first-team marks from the AP for the first time. As for Bosa, perhaps this will provide fuel for the young star to put out a performance similar to his ridiculous 2019 playoff exploits.

