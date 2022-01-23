49ers' Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams injury updates after win vs. Packers

Injury updates on Deebo, Williams after 49ers' win vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers lived to play another week but two of their most important players came out of their 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers with apparent ankle injuries.

Wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams both were dinged up during the 49ers' incredible comeback win in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

Williams appeared to get his ankle rolled up on in the third quarter and hobbled to the sideline.

After the walk-off win, Williams was seen using crutches to get to the X-ray room at Lambeau Field.

#49ers All-Pro LT Trent Williams is going to the x-ray room. Heâ€™s on crutches. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 23, 2022

Samuel tweaked his ankle on one of the most crucial plays of the game -- a third-and-7 with 1:03 left in regulation. He took the handoff from Jimmy Garoppolo and plowed up the middle for nine yards and a first down. But as he got up, he knew something was wrong and managed to get himself to the sideline while jumping on his left foot the whole way.

â€œI was hurting all game but Iâ€™ll be alright.â€



Deebo Samuel on on if he was injured during the game.



Winning makes everything feel better. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 23, 2022

Both players are expected to undergo further tests Sunday to determine the severity of their injuries.

The 49ers will go on the road to face either the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game and they definitely will need Samuel and Williams to have the best chance to advance to the Super Bowl.