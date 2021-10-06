What 49ers' Deebo Samuel told Trey Lance after TD vs. Seahawks

Deebo's message for Lance after 76-yard TD vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance made NFL history Sunday when he connected with Deebo Samuel for a 76-yard touchdown during the third quarter of the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

With that pass, Lance became the first quarterback in the last 40 years to have his first two career completions go for touchdowns.

After outracing the Seahawks to the end zone, Samuel had a brief message for Lance as revealed on a mic'd up segment from the 49ers.

"That's exactly what I told you!" Samuel exclaims as he celebrates with Lance and then reiterates it on the bench.

Earlier in the mic'd up segment, Samuel told Lance to "Just be you" as the rookie QB was preparing to take over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

After the loss, Samuel said told reporters that he tried to calm the rookie down after Lance went 0-for-2 on his first two series. The third-year wide receiver knows how the nerves can get ratcheted up early on in your NFL career.

“I kind of know what it’s like to be thrown out there into the first, because that’s what happened to me when I was a rookie,” Samuel said. “I told him, ‘You got the first drive out of the way now. Go out there and be yourself. You know we got your back.’ ”

Lance finished the game going 9-for-18 for 157 yards and two touchdown passes. The rookie will have a chance to make his first career NFL start Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals if Garoppolo (calf) can't play.

The North Dakota State product knows he has to be better going forward if he has to start, and plans to build off his first extended NFL action.

"Like I said, I think there were plays, good and bad throughout the half," Lance said. "Missed some big ones, missed some easy ones, missed some check downs. Just definitely a few plays that I want back. But like I said, going to go back and watch it tonight and I think I'll learn a lot from that."

