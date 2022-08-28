49ers' Deebo Samuel, Texans corner trade jabs after Instagram post

Deebo claps back at Texans corner who posted highlight on IG originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 NFL season hasn't even started yet and Deebo Samuel already has developed a new rivalry.

After the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium, Texans corner Steven Nelson posted a highlight to his Instagram of himself breaking up a pass attempt from quarterback Trey Lance in coverage of Samuel.

Samuel saw Nelson's post, shared it on his own Instagram story and had a few words for the veteran corner.

Hours later, Nelson responded with another highlight of him defending Samuel, this time as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Nelson continued to share posts and replies from Texans players and fans about Samuel to his story throughout the night.

Thursday's preseason finale actually was the third time that Nelson had played against Samuel and the 49ers. In 2019 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nelson faced off against a then-rookie Samuel in San Francisco's 24-20 win in Week 3.

The 49ers and Texans will not face off against each other in the regular season, so the rivalry likely will have to wait at least another year.

