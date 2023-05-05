49ers' Deebo Samuel says 'trash talk' makes Eagles his most hated team

49er cites 'trash talk' from Eagles fans, players for why he has new most hated team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One would think Eagles fans are licking their chops for the 49ers' return to the Linc in 2023.

Ever since the Eagles' 31-7 rout of San Francisco in the NFC title game, a handful of Niners have vented their bad feelings from that January afternoon.

In May, Deebo Samuel became the latest, declaring his "most hated team is the Eagles right now." In an interview with Zion Olojede of Complex Sports, the 49ers' wide receiver said he made the change from the Rams to the Eagles.

Why?

"I mean hey man, we done wiped the Rams so many times," Samuel said. "All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that."

The Eagles held Samuel to three catches for 33 yards in the NFC title matchup at the Linc. With a strip sack, Haason Reddick knocked quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game on the Niners' first drive. Purdy suffered an elbow injury and was rendered unable to throw.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said to Complex Sports.

The date for the Eagles-49ers rematch at the Linc has not yet been released.

It'll likely be circled by both sides ... and Eagles fans.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube