49ers' Deebo Samuel says running the ball 'came out of nowhere'

Deebo Samuel is one of the most unique players in the NFL.

His third NFL season was a breakout year, accumulating 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns.

But it’s how those yards were spread that makes the 26-year-old so special.

The All-Pro wide receiver finished the 2021-22 season with 1,559 receiving yards receiving and 502 rushing yards, making him the first wide receiver in NFL history to record more than 1,300 receiving yards and more than 300 rushing yards in the same season.

WRs lining up in the backfield isn’t new, but Kyle Shanahan’s decision to use Deebo made that decision to use him in the backfield five to 15 snaps a game was game-changing, and career-changing for Deebo.

“It kinda came out of nowhere,” Samuel told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on 49ers Talk on Radio Row in LA. “Kyle came to me and said ‘We’re going to give you a couple of carries this week’. I’m willing to do whatever with the ball to help the team win.”

There have only been three players in NFL history to finish with thousand-thousand numbers: Roger Craig, Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey -- all running backs on paper.

But could a wide receiver have a thousand-thousand season?

“Of course,” Samuel told Maiocco. “Me personally, I think if we would have started that one Week 1, I think it was something that could’ve happened.”

And despite their great relationship, Deebo said that’s not something he would push Shanahan to do.

“I’m all for the team,” he said. “Whatever Kyle needs me to do, I’m going to do it.”

Of course, wide receivers aren’t running the ball out of the backfield nearly as much as RBs are catching passes.

But with Deebo Samuel, anything is possible.

Samuel woke up the entire NFL as he gained league-wide respect in his breakout season. And he’s just getting started.

