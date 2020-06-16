49ers' Deebo Samuel receives NSFW praise from ex-NFL star Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson (Ochocinco?) knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a top-tier wide receiver in the NFL. During his 11-year NFL career, Johnson caught 766 passes for 11,059 yards, 67 touchdowns and was six-time Pro-Bowl selection.

So, when he sees star potential everyone should listen. He sees it in Deebo Samuel. The former Cincinnati Bengals star tweeted some NSFW praise for the 49ers second-year receiver on Monday.

"Deebo Samuel ...... man, listen to me, I know my s--t, that m-----f----r is fire," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Expectations are high for Samuel as he enters his second NFL season. With Emmanuel Sanders leaving to join the New Orleans Saints in free agency, Samuel is expected to take up the mantle as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver, with tight end George Kittle still serving as the top passing game option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The South Carolina product shined toward the end of the season and was a focal point of the 49ers' offensive game plan in their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught five passes for 39 yards and set a Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a receiver with 53.

Johnson isn't the only one who sees Samuel's lofty potential. Recently retired left tackle Joe Staley believes Samuel can be the next star receiver in the NFL.

"Basically, he's one of the most talented rookies I've ever seen," Staley told Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. "I was just telling him how important this offseason is and he can be the greatest receiver in the NFL. Just to work really hard this offseason and use this as motivation."

Samuel has been training in Houston this offseason at Blitz Football, along with running back Jerick McKinnon. But he was in Nashville on Monday to get some reps in with Garoppolo.

The 49ers' offense should be a potent force in 2020 with Samuel and Kittle being joined by first-round draft pick Brandon Aiyuk. The addition of Aiyuk and an offseason spent improving should help Samuel build on a rookie season that saw him lead all NFL wide receivers with 25 missed tackles forced.

If Samuel can take his game to the next level, the 49ers will be in great position to get back to the Super Bowl and finish the job.

