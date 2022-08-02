Deebo Samuel 'really wanted' 49ers to trade him, Michael Irvin reveals

Irvin reveals Deebo truly wanted 49ers to trade him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel now has a new 49ers contract through 2025, but his previous trade request was very much real.

When the All-Pro wide receiver asked the 49ers to deal him elsewhere in late April, it became clear he wasn't happy amid efforts to work out a lucrative extension. No one knew exactly why Samuel wanted out, but Michael Irvin revealed Monday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" that the 49ers star confided to him the exact reason(s) for the request.

"This is not a game. He really wanted to be moved," said Irvin, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and current NFL Network analyst. "I had conversations with him, and I knew the [details] on why that came about. He shared that with me, and I won't violate and share that. But when he did share it, I felt it when he explained it to me. I felt it. So he wanted to be moved."

When Irvin congratulated Samuel on the phone after news broke of his extension Sunday, he expressed just how happy he was for the 49ers star, whom he believes one day will join him in Canton one day.

"I told him congrats. I told him, 'You know I'm happy for both sides. That is where you belong,' " Irvin explained. "Now go and do your great things, man. And mark my words, we'll have a conversation again about this very thing when we're both sitting there in [the] Nitschke Luncheon with our gold jackets on now that you're staying with San Fran, and that will be true."

Irvin believes the deal is great for both sides but that Samuel still is worth more than the $23.8 million he's owed annually.

"I think they settled at a great spot for everybody. ... That's an incredible number for a young man like Deebo Samuel to have coming in," Irvin added. "Now, you ask me bottom line, we move all that out of the way, I think Deebo's worth more. I think he's worth more because he gives you that added element of he raises your whole team, but you also sprinkle on some hella fine running back, that's why I think he's worth more."

It might not have been easy, but the 49ers were able to mend the relationship with their superstar receiver, who now will wear red and gold for years to come. Which, Irvin believes, ultimately is best for all parties involved.

