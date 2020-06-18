49ers' Deebo Samuel posts optimistic update after breaking his foot

Jimmy Garoppolo will be without his top wide receiver for the next few months.

Second-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during workouts with 49ers teammates Tuesday, and is having surgery Thursday.

The 24-year-old gave fans a brief update on social media following the news on Thursday afternoon.

10 weeks I'm back better than the deebo you seen before 🙏🏾 — UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@19problemz) June 18, 2020

Deebo Samuel updates fans on IG after breaking his foot during workouts in Nashville with his #49ers teammates pic.twitter.com/X5p0joPgqN — Alex Didion (@alexdidion_) June 18, 2020

"We good be back before the season start no panic," Samuel wrote on his Instagram story.

Samuel was in contention to be the 49ers' No. 1 receiver after a breakout rookie season, in which he was second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns.

He drove out to meet Garoppolo and a group of other teammates for workouts in Nashville, where star tight end George Kittle and several other offensive players have offseason homes.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote in his initial report that Samuel is expected to miss 12-16 weeks, which would have him returning in the first few weeks of the 2020 regular season. Samuel is known as a tireless worker, so we'll see whether he indeed can return ahead of that timeline as he hopes.

