49ers' Deebo Samuel outperforms Jonathan Taylor in wild rushing stat

Deebo Samuel had a career-best rushing performance Sunday in the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium.

Samuel posted a career-high 79 yards rushing on eight attempts with a touchdown in the 49ers win over the Jags, the most productive rushing performance of his career.

Deebo's performance on the ground was so productive, in fact, that it ranked higher in one category than Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's (32 carry, 185 yard, 4 TD) monster rushing performance against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Deebo Samuel had more rush yards over expectation (+49) on 8 carries than Jonathan Taylor (+47) on 32 carries today, per NFL Next Gen Stats. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 21, 2021

Rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) is defined by Pro Football Focus as using:

"Down, distance, yard line, defensive alignment and offensive line grades to determine the number of yards an average running back would gain in a given situation."

Taylor had a jaw-dropping 204 all-purpose yards with five total touchdowns on Sunday, but it's Samuel who out-paces him in this category on just eight carries.

Jonathan Taylor fantasy owners couldn't care less.

