49ers' Deebo Samuel off to historic start through first two weeks

Deebo off to historic 49ers start through first two weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There already has been the good, the bad and the ugly of the 49ers' start to the 2021 NFL season. San Francisco stands at 2-0 after outlasting the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia, and perhaps the brightest star has been a third-year pro who is making a big leap for this offense.

Deebo Samuel put together his second straight big-time performance Sunday in the 49ers' 17-11 Week 2 win. Samuel finished the day with six receptions for 93 yards. This comes after his nine-catch, 189-yard performance in Week 1.

The South Carolina product now is finding himself in the 49ers record books. Samuel's 282 receiving yards through two weeks are the third-most ever for by a 49ers player. Jerry Rice (285 yards in 1985) and Bernie Casey (288 yards in 1964) are the only two players who have more receiving yards through the first two games of a 49ers season.

Samuel's 15 receptions are more than both Rice adn Casey in a two-game span, and are tied with Dwight Clark for the fourth-most ever through two games of a 49ers season.

It's clear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has locked in on finding Samuel. Through two games, Samuel now has been targeted 20 times. That leads the 49ers by a whole lot. Tight end George Kittle has the second-most targets on the team, with nine.

Samuel played only seven games last season after his promising rookie year. The start to his third season as a pro couldn't be much better, and it's a big reason why the 49ers found two wins early on.

