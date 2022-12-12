49ers' Deebo Samuel has MCL, ankle sprain; regular-season return expected

Deebo has MCL, ankle sprain; regular-season return expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The MRI examination came back with news about as good as could have been expected for 49ers' All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel sustained sprains to his left knee and ankle but his injuries are expected to allow him to return to action at some point before the end of the regular season, the 49ers announced on Monday.

Samuel's knee injury is to the medial-collateral ligament and will not require surgery or too much time on the sideline, according to the team.

Samuel's status comes as a pleasant surprise for the 49ers, who might have been thinking the worst after he was carted off the field on Sunday. The 49ers wrap up the regular season with games against Seattle, Washington, Las Vegas and Arizona.

That Ainâ€™t Nobody But GODðŸ¤žðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Deebo (@19problemz) December 12, 2022

If the 49ers advance to the postseason, their first game would be five weeks from now, on either Jan. 14 or 15.

Quarterback Brock Purdy's exam on Monday revealed injuries to his oblique and rib area. The club lists him as day-to-day. If he is unable to play this week, veteran backup Josh Johnson would become the fourth different player to start at quarterback for the 49ers this season.

The 49ers have a quick turnaround this week and face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (9-4), riding a six-game winning streak, have the opportunity to clinch the NFC West title with a victory over the Seahawks (7-6).

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens sustained an MCL sprain and is expected to be out "for a few weeks," according to the team.

Story continues

The news was not as good with veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson, whom the 49ers elevated from the practice squad to appear in Sunday's game. Johnson is out for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast