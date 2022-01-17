49ers' Deebo Samuel makes NFL history with backfield usage vs. Cowboys

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
Deebo makes NFL history with backfield usage vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In case you haven't noticed yet, Deebo Samuel is one of a kind. 

The 49ers wide receiver/running back/quarterback has established himself as one of the NFL's most unique weapons throughout the second half of the season. 

In Sunday's 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium, Samuel made history on the ground. 

Against the Cowboys on Sunday, Samuel accumulated 110 total yards from scrimmage (72 rushing, 38 receiving) with a touchdown on the ground in the third quarter. 

Samuel has been so dominant on the ground, in fact, that he had out-paced Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott throughout the second half of the season. 

RELATED: Grading 49ers' offense, defense in playoff win over Cowboys

The 49ers will look to deploy their do-it-all offensive weapon any way they can on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field. 

