49ers' Deebo Samuel makes immediate impact with TD vs. Bengals
Deebo Samuel is the ultimate game-changer.
After missing the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week due to a groin injury, Samuel barely participated in practice but was active for the 49ers on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was evident right away how much of a difference he makes for San Francisco.
The do-it-all receiver scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season by top tip-toeing down the sidelines for a 27-yard TD in the second quarter to give the 49ers a 9-3 lead. A Robbie Gould extra point made it 10-3.
Following his sprint to the end zone, Samuel silenced the Cincinnati crowd.
Deebo says 🤫 after taking it to the house
pic.twitter.com/7OPvtuj6GE
— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 12, 2021
Samuel added to his own record for a receiver by scoring a rushing TD in his fourth straight game played. He also now is only one rushing touchdown away from the NFL record by a receiver, according to StatMuse.
Deebo Samuel has 6 rushing TD this season.
One short of tying the all-time record for a WR (Lenny Moore, 7 in 1961). pic.twitter.com/1zvMGCowCR
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 12, 2021
As he continues to be a threat on the ground, Samuel already has over 1,000 receiving yards and five TDs as a receiver as well.