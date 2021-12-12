49ers' Deebo Samuel makes immediate impact with TD vs. Bengals

Deebo makes immediate impact for 49ers with TD vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel is the ultimate game-changer.

After missing the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week due to a groin injury, Samuel barely participated in practice but was active for the 49ers on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was evident right away how much of a difference he makes for San Francisco.

The do-it-all receiver scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season by top tip-toeing down the sidelines for a 27-yard TD in the second quarter to give the 49ers a 9-3 lead. A Robbie Gould extra point made it 10-3.

Following his sprint to the end zone, Samuel silenced the Cincinnati crowd.

Samuel added to his own record for a receiver by scoring a rushing TD in his fourth straight game played. He also now is only one rushing touchdown away from the NFL record by a receiver, according to StatMuse.

As he continues to be a threat on the ground, Samuel already has over 1,000 receiving yards and five TDs as a receiver as well.