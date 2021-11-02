49ers' Deebo Samuel made 'incredible YAC' history on 83-yard catch

Deebo made 'incredible YAC' history with 83-yard catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel's season so far has been nothing short of incredible. The advanced metrics agree, too.

On his 83-yard catch Sunday in the 49ers' 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears, his yards after catch above expected was 87 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, that's the most "incredible YAC" on any catch since the NFL started tracking it in 2017.

Per @NextGenStats, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s YAC-above-expected on his 83-yard catch was 87 yards. It’s the most “incredible YAC” on any reception in the league since they began tracking it in 2017. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 1, 2021

The third-year pro took a quick pass behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and was off to the races. Samuel's long catch and dash through the defense first was called a touchdown. Upon further review, he was called down at the 2-yard line.

The play set up Jimmy Garoppolo's first rushing touchdown of the day.

Deebo takes it 83 yards to the 2-yard line 🙌



pic.twitter.com/ydVW0wjMGq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 31, 2021

In the end, a touchdown was the only thing missing from Samuel's spectacular day at Soldier Field. He finished with six receptions for 171 yards. Samuel now has four games with at least 100 receiving yards this season, and he's the only player in the NFL with three games of 150 receiving yards or more.

Story continues

Through seven games this season, Samuel already has a career-high 819 receiving yards. That total also broke Jerry Rice's seven-game 49ers record when the Hall of Fame receiver had 781 in 1986. It's even more impressive knowing a large chunk of Samuel's yardage has been after the catch.

The 49ers improved to 3-4 after the win. They still have a long ways to go, but if Samuel keeps it up, he'll be a big reason why they're right in the thick of the playoff race as the season continues.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast