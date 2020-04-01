49ers' Deebo Samuel in Madden 20 tournament for coronavirus charity

Anyone who has been on the sticks one time or another, has found themselves in a video game tournament. Deebo Samuel has joined one all for the right reasons.

The NFL's social media account "The Checkdown" and "EA Madden" have partnered for an eight-player Madden 20 tournament starting on Wednesday where the champion will win a donation to a coronavirus charity. And the 49ers rookie receiver is taking part in the challenge where he will play Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson in the first round.

The NFL Foundation and EA will make a donation on behalf of each participant to charities supporting COVID19 relief efforts.

The tournament begins at 3 p.m. PT but Samuel's match with Jackson is the last of the first round at 5 p.m. Games will stream live on EA Madden's Twitch channel.

The semifinal and championship will be played Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m. PT.

Samuel starred for the 49ers last season in his rookie year. The second-round draft pick totaled 961 yards and six touchdowns in 15 regular-season games. He scored three as a receiver and three more as a ball-carrier.

