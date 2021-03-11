49ers' Deebo Samuel isn't worried about Matthew Stafford, Rams at all

Deebo isn't worried at all about Rams, their offseason moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel isn't worried about the Los Angeles Rams. Not at all.

The Rams made waves this offseason by reportedly trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who should open up the offense much more than Jared Goff could. Again, the 49ers' receiver couldn't care less.

Samuel went on the "21st & Prime" podcast with Deion Sanders and Jamie Dukes last week, and didn't hold back on his NFC West rivals.

"I ain't lost to them in two years," Samuel said when asked about the Rams (H/T 49ers Webzone). "I ain't lost to the Rams in two years, so it is what it is. They try to do what we do, but they can't do it like we do it, you feel what I'm sayin'?"

It's clear Samuel has a lot more trust in Kyle Shanahan than Sean McVay, and history is on his side. The 49ers only won six games last season, but won both their contests against the Rams. They won both their games against the Rams the previous season when Samuel was a rookie, too.

In two games against the Rams last season, Samuel had 17 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown. The year before, he had seven receptions for 49 yards against the Rams, as well as four carries for 29 yards and one TD. Through two seasons (four games), Samuel now has 271 total yards and two touchdowns in four wins against the Rams.

The simple fact is, however, the Rams made the playoffs last season while the 49ers didn't. The Rams then made an upgrade at QB while questions still remain there with the 49ers. But Samuel would like to remind you all just how ravaged the 49ers were by injuries last season.

"Me, (George) Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, out of 11 hundred plays, how many plays do you think we played together this past season?" Samuel said. "One hundred and fifty-six. Me, Kittle, Aiyuk, and Jimmy (Garoppolo), how many plays you think we played out of 11 hundred? One hundred and twenty-six.

"Now, you do the math for that."

No matter who plays quarterback for the 49ers, a healthy trio of Kittle, Aiyuk and Samuel is about as good as it gets. The NFC West is stacked but it's understandable why Samuel is so confident in his squad.

