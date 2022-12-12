49ers' Deebo Samuel injury nearly avoided by Kyle Shanahan's timeout attempt

Shanahan tried to stop play before Deebo suffered ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan tried his best to stop the play on which All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel was injured on Sunday, he said.

Just moments before the snap of the ball, Shanahan tried to get the attention of line judge Dan Gallagher to call a timeout in the second quarter.

“I was upset because I called a timeout before the play,” Shanahan said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters on Monday.

“I was upset that the play got ran. But I wasn’t close enough to the ref, so he heard me yell it, but he couldn’t confirm it was me.”

The play carried on, and Samuel lined up in the backfield. He took an inside handoff from quarterback Brock Purdy on a play designed for the left side. Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Carl Nassib set the edge against left tackle Trent Williams, forcing Samuel to cut back inside.

As he was tackled at the end of a 3-yard gain, Samuel’s left leg was pinned under Tampa Bay linebacker Rakeem Nunez-Roches. The Buccaneers recovered Samuel’s fumble.

RELATED: 49ers anxiously awaiting Deebo, Purdy injury updates

Afterward, Shanahan appeared to be heated while talking with Gallagher.

“Obviously, what happened on the play made (me) a lot more sensitive about it,” Shanahan said. “But I was too far away from him and he couldn’t confirm that it was me, and it was a last-second thing. So I’m not holding a grudge or anything, but it was just unfortunate.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast