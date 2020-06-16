49ers' Deebo Samuel going to meet Jimmy Garoppolo for Nashville workout

Jimmy Garoppolo is getting the crew back together. The 49ers quarterback has been working out with his offensive weapons away from the team's facility, as it remains closed to players due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Potential No. 1 wide receiver Deebo Samuel now is headed to Nashville to work with Garoppolo and the rest of the group, as he shared on his Instagram story Monday afternoon.

Samuel has been seen working out in Texas this offseason with teammate Jerick McKinnon under the direction of trainer and self-described "Footwork King" Rischad Whitfield.

Jimmy G and many other 49ers had been working out in nearby San Jose, but the change of venue likely has something to do with the fact that tight end George Kittle, receiver Trent Taylor and backup QB C.J. Beathard all live in the Music City.

San Francisco's skill players are doing what they have to in order to get their work in this offseason, and that likely will pay off come kickoff of the 2020 NFL season.

