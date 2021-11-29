49ers' Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner expected to miss Seahawks game in Week 13

Deebo, Warner expected out for 49ers' Week 13 game at Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will have to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 without two of the team's top performers on offense and defense.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner are expected to miss the upcoming game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.

The team is hopeful Warner will return to action after missing one game. The 49ers are expecting Samuel to be out for one or two games.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is listed as day-to-day with an aggravation of the groin injury that kept him out for nine games.

Rookie running back Trey Sermon will miss an extended period of time with an ankle injury. It is not a high-ankle sprain, Shanahan said, but Sermon will most likely go on injured reserve and miss at least three games.

Linebacker Marcell Harris was diagnosed with a concussion and goes into the NFL's return-to-play protocol.

Samuel said afterward he sensed the possibility of a major injury on the third-quarter run play. He felt as if he took the precaution to avoid a long-term injury. He went down on a play in which Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil was credited for a tackle on a 6-yard loss.

“My groin got kind of tight once I went to make a move,” Samuel said. “I was just like ‘Let’s not make that that worse. That’s why I went down. Not too much concern."

Samuel has turned into dual-threat sensation for the 49ers this season as a receiver and runner.

Samuel has 56 receptions for 1,006 yards and five touchdowns. He has added 203 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 25 carries, as the 49ers have deployed him more in the past three games in the backfield.

Warner has appeared in all 59 regular-season games — and three postseason games — in his four-year career. He leads the 49ers with 92 tackles. He has two recovered fumbles.

Warner sustained a hamstring injury Sunday that sidelined him for the final 22 defensive plays.

Greenlaw appeared in just 13 defensive snaps. He sustained his injury on a second-quarter play on which Nick Bosa registered a sack.

Greenlaw sustained a core-muscle injury in the season-opener at Detroit and underwent surgery the following week. He missed the next nine games before he was cleared to return to action on Sunday.

Sermon, whom the 49ers selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, is the team’s third-leading rusher with 167 yards on 41 attempts. Sermon was injured in the second quarter on a special-teams play.

The 49ers will ride a three-game win streak into the team's game Sunday at Seattle, where the 49ers have won just one time time in their last 10 visits.

The 49ers have improved to 6-5 and currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs with six games remaining in the regular season.

