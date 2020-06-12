49ers' Deebo Samuel focusing on footwork in quest to be No. 1 receiver

After an impressive rookie season, the sky truly is the limit for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The South Carolina product caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns last season while also adding three rushing touchdowns.

With Emmanuel Sanders leaving to join the New Orleans Saints in the offseason, Samuel will be the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 receiving option behind tight end George Kittle. Samuel knows big things are expected of him in 2020, and he's been working hard to take his game to the next level this offseason while training at Blitz Football in Houston, along with Jerick McKinnon.

On Thursday, Rischad Whitfield, more commonly known as the Footwork King, posted a photo of Samuel's latest footwork drills.

Opposing defenses everywhere just shuttered.

That refined footwork should only help Samuel torment defenses more during his sophomore campaign after leading all NFL wide receiver with 25 missed tackles forced in 2019.

Samuel really thrived during the end of his rookie season and was a key piece of the 49ers' offense in Super Bowl LIV, catching five passes for 39 yards and setting a Super Bowl record for rushing yards for a receiver with 53.

Recently retired 49ers left tackle Joe Staley believes Samuel has the ability to be the best wide receiver in the NFL if all goes according to plan.

"Basically, he's one of the most talented rookies I've ever seen," Staley told Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. "I was just telling him how important this offseason is and he can be the greatest receiver in the NFL. Just to work really hard this offseason and use this as motivation."

Samuel will be aided in 2020 by the addition of rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 6-foot Arizona State product with an 81-inch wingspan will give the 49ers a weapon who can both stretch the field vertically and torture defenses with YAC ability. Aiyuk worked out with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this week and is ready to be a big contributor to the 49ers' Super Bowl revenge quest.

If Samuel can take his game to the next level in 2020, the 49ers' offense will be one of the most complete units in all of football. One that's almost impossible to slow down.

