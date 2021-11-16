49ers' Deebo Samuel explains origin of massive chain after touchdown

Deebo explains origin of massive chain after TD vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Diego Padres aren't the only team with a celebratory chain. Deebo Samuel and the 49ers busted their version out Monday night during their 31-10 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

With just over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo hit Deebo over the middle and the wide receiver took it the rest of the way for a 40-yard touchdown that ultimately sealed the victory.

When Deebo got back to the 49ers' bench, he put on a large gold chain featuring the team's helmet.

After the win, Deebo was asked to explain where the "Playmaker" chain came from.

"The necklace came from [Jason Verrett]," Deebo told reporters. "He kind of got it for the team. Whenever you make a play, you put it on. So that's where it kind of came from. Just the fourth down play, we called in-breaking route and it just popped wide open as you can see, Jimmy made the right read and it turned into a touchdown."

Deebo explains where the gold chain came from pic.twitter.com/tYOjCqw9Mc — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 16, 2021

Deebo caught five passes for 97 yards in the win, and he now has 54 receptions, 979 receiving yards and five touchdown catches this season.

There is no bigger playmaker on the 49ers' roster than Deebo, so expect him to don the chain many more times this season.