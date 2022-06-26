49ers' Deebo Samuel doesn't need to rescind trade request to mend fences

Deebo doesn't need to rescind trade request to mend fences originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel reporting to mandatory minicamp was the most important step in his reconciliation with the 49ers.

Since players have dispersed from Santa Clara, there have been no updates on a potential contract extension for the All-Pro wide receiver, but that is not a surprise.

Samuel's presence at the 49ers' facility is enough to show that the "wide-back" is open to moving forward with the club and all signs still point to details being worked out.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, citing sources, that Samuel had not yet formally rescinded his trade request made at the start of the offseason but that is not an indicator of where things stand between the wideout and the 49ers. A player who has requested a trade does not need to formally submit paperwork in order to nullify the request.

If Samuel had not reported to minicamp, there would be much more reason to speculate that the relationship might be in jeopardy.

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have stated throughout the offseason that they expect to work out an extension with Samuel before the start of the 2022 season. This is in line with the club's normal modus operandi that inked landmark deals with All-Pros Fred Warner and George Kittle later in July.

While Samuel did not participate in team drills on the field during minicamp, his demeanor while at practice with his teammates was jovial and upbeat. There has not been official report from the club or Samuel's agent that negotiations are ongoing, but that is understood.

"They always talk," Shanahan said in June. "I'm not going to get into that and you guys can ask Deebo to speak for himself on that, but I love our relationship with Deebo and hopefully that'll help us be able to solve this contractually before we get to the season.”

Shanahan, who is very close to Samuel, believes that the relationship between the 49ers and their star receiver in on the mend but added that the business part of the league can always be a challenge.

“I think it's always been all right," Shanahan said. "I know we go through the business part of this league, but I don't think the relationship was ever too far away to not get it back to normal and I think we're working on that. Anytime you're away from each other for a while, that's always harder, but it's good to get him back in here and start getting him around the guys again.”

