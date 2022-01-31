49ers' Deebo Samuel doesn't remember Odell Beckham conversation details

Deebo says he doesn't remember postgame OBJ conversation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to console Deebo Samuel after the Los Angeles Rams' 20-17 win in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, speaking into the 49ers wideout's ear as he gathered his emotions. During his postgame press conference a short time later, Deebo said he did not remember what OBJ's message was to the 49ers star.

"To be honest with you, I don't even remember, I was so upset and kind of really wasn't paying attention but I'll chop it up with him later," Deebo told reporters from SoFi Stadium after the 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs.

The star wideout posted a message on Monday morning to his Instagram, telling 49ers fans this team "will be back."

Samuel finished Sunday's game with four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, as well as 26 rushing yards on seven carries. Beckham, one of the Rams' several high-profile midseason acquisitions, finished with nine catches for 113 yards.

Sunday's loss put a bow on a breakout season for Samuel, who went from local fan favorite to an All-Pro wide receiver in 2021. Samuel had 1,770 total yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns, becoming a constant threat both in the passing and running game.

The 49ers utilized Samuel's elite speed and power on the ground plenty over his first two NFL seasons, but he became essentially the team's lead tailback over the final weeks of the season, even lining him up directly behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo frequently.

It was a bitter end for Samuel, but the young wideout has a lot to look forward to with the 49ers and the continued rise of his NFL career.

