49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel misses practice, 'long shot' vs. Saints

Deebo 'long shot' to play vs. Saints after missing practice

The 49ers will get one wide receiver back, for sure, but the club might have to wait until after the bye week to get everyone on the field.

Deebo Samuel, who has sat out the past two games with a hamstring injury, did not practice Thursday and appears to be unlikely to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday on KNBR that Samuel is a "long shot" to play.

Samuel, who has appeared in just four games this season, has 16 receptions for 185 yards with one touchdown.

Rookie Brandon Aiyuk will return to the starting lineup after missing the 49ers' Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers while on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact with teammate Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive.

Bourne could also be available to play on Sunday due to testing negative repeatedly after two positive tests in the past two weeks.

Aiyuk and Richie James are likely to be the 49ers' starting lineup on Sunday. James is coming off a career game, in which he caught nine passes for 184 yards and one touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

James and River Cracraft started last week against the Packers. Cracraft sustained a quadriceps injury this week and did not practice on Thursday.

Slot receiver Trent Taylor, who did not practice on Wednesday due to a back issue, was back at full participation on Thursday.

Cornerback Richard Sherman is not listed on the injury report because he remains on injured reserve. The 49ers opened his 21-day practice window this week.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said this week the 49ers are expecting Sherman to return to action after the bye week against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 29.

"I'm holding out hope for the Rams," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I know Dr. Sherm thinks he's got a chance this week, and I've been around him enough that that's why I don't count him out on that.

"My goal is hopefully to get him back by the Rams, but I won't rule him out for anything because of how his prognosis is.”

Here is the 49ers practice participation report from Thursday:

Did not practice

RB Tevin Coleman (knee), WR River Cracraft (quadricep), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), CB K'Waun Williams (ankle)

Full participation

WR Trent Taylor (back)