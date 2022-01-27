49ers' Deebo Samuel defends 'pure winner' Jimmy Garoppolo on Twitter

Deebo defends 'pure winner' Jimmy G with Twitter post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo has been a polarizing presence on the 49ers for the last few years, but his top wide receiver wants all the quarterback's critics to remember his record as a starter.

Kraxy how yâ€™all have so much to say about our quarterbackâ€¦. Check His Win Percentageâ€¦. Okay Iâ€™ll Wait. Pure Winner @JimmyG_10 — Deebo (@19problemz) January 27, 2022

"Check his win percentage ... Okay I'll wait. Pure Winner," Samuel tweeted before tagging Garoppolo on Thursday morning.

Over his 49ers career, Garoppolo has won much more than he has lost when healthy. Overall, Garoppolo is 31-14 for the 49ers as a regular-season starter. In the playoffs, Garoppolo now is 5-1 as a starter.

Garoppolo and the 49ers are one win away from the team's second Super Bowl appearance in three years. Samuel was a rookie for that first run to the Super Bowl in 2019, and has evolved into a top-five wide receiver as his third NFL season nears its conclusion.

There was frustration from fans after Garoppolo and the 49ers came up short in that Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the franchise clearly made a move for the veteran's successor in the 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Trey Lance.

Garoppolo is a solid starting quarterback in the NFL at the very least, and should have some suitors this offseason as a number of NFL teams re-examine their quarterback rooms going into 2022.

The 49ers appear set to move on from Garoppolo after the season, but a Super Bowl victory could make Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch less likely to let him walk away.

