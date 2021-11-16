49ers' Deebo Samuel continues trolling Rams' Aaron Donald after win

Deebo continues trolling Donald after 49ers' win vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trolling Aaron Donald seems like a terrible idea.

When you're Deebo Samuel, though, you can get away with pretty much anything right now. That includes continuing a mini beef with perhaps the most terrifying player in the NFL.

Samuel's "Who's that?" caption on Instagram following the 49ers' 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Monday night stemmed from Donald acting like he didn't know who the 49ers receiver is last season.

Donald was asked about game planning for Samuel after the 49ers beat the Rams 24-16 last season in their first matchup. The star defensive lineman responded with "Who?" and "Who's that?" Samuel finished that win with six receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown, while Donald was held to just two tackles and one QB hit. Samuel continued to troll Donald last season after the 49ers' season sweep of Los Angeles, too.

Deebo now is a perfect 5-0 against Donald after putting on a show Monday night against the Rams.

Samuel had 133 total yards -- 97 receiving and 36 rushing -- and scored a TD as both a receiver and ball carrier. Donald finished the night with eight tackles but the 49ers' offense had their way with the Rams' defense all game long.

The 49ers don't face the Rams again until the regular-season finale. Until then, Samuel and Co. can keep their bragging rights as Donald puts a big red dot of revenge on his calendar for Jan. 9, 2022.

