How 49ers' Deebo Samuel, Cardinals' Kyler Murray contract situations compare

How Deebo's situation with 49ers compares to Kyler's with Cards

It appears the relationship between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers is not great at the moment, but it could be worse. Much, much worse.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, like Samuel, is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract. On Thursday, reports surfaced that the club had not made an offer of an extension to Murray, and subsequently his agent was pulling their original proposal off the table.

The Arizona quarterback was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was voted to the Pro Bowl in his two subsequent seasons. Like Samuel, Murray has seen tremendous paydays for the top level of his position group and feels like he should be rewarded accordingly.

Murray is scheduled to earn approximately $5.5 million, which is significantly lower than the top at his position.

The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources.



Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray wonâ€™t be traded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

Four QBs â€“ Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr â€“ have signed contract extensions worth $40 million or more in the past month as the market continues to go up.



Murray is due about $5.5 million in 2022, and itâ€™d be a surprise if he plays on that deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

As the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray has two years left on a five-year contract but is eligible for an extension. Samuel, as a second-round pick, has one remaining season, which would make reaching an agreement more of a priority for the 49ers than the Cardinals with their quarterback.

While Samuel followed Murray’s lead in scrubbing his social media of any team images or videos, the "wide back" has not offered any explanations. Murray and his agent have been much more public about their dissatisfaction regarding negotiations. Samuel is set to earn approximately $4 million in the final year of his contract, which is well below his value on the field.

A differentiating factor could be the close relationship that Samuel has with his head coach. Kyle Shanahan and his playmaker are regularly seen chatting while the special teams unit is on the field at the start of each practice.

Samuel might not be happy about the state of a potential extension, but making the discontent open for public consumption would be bad PR for all parties.

NBC Sports Bay Area has reached out for comment from Samuel's agent, Tory Dandy, but has not received a response. It would be understandable for Samuel, like Murray, to not play this season until an agreement is reached.

But there is still quite a bit of time before a potential holdout becomes a reality.

