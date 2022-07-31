Deebo Samuel will soon be getting back to work for the 49ers.

Samuel, the star wide receiver who has been sitting out training camp practices while negotiating a new contract, has agreed to a three-year extension, according to multiple reports.

It’s reportedly worth $71.55 million, including $58.1 million guaranteed. Although the full structure of the contract is not yet out, the topline numbers are almost identical to the three-year, $72 million contract DK Metcalf just signed with the Seahawks.

Samuel is coming off an outstanding season in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and led the league with an average of 18.2 yards per catch, while also running the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. The 49ers want to build a big-play offense around new starting quarterback Trey Lance, and they think Samuel and Lance are going to be a great combination for years to come.

49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk