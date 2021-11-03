49ers' Deebo Samuel aggravates calf condition, sits out practice

Deebo aggravates calf condition, sits out 49ers practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s big day in Chicago came at a price.

Samuel aggravated his calf while rolling up 171 yards receiving in the 49ers’ 33-22 victory over the Bears and was held out of practice on Wednesday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday he believes Samuel will be available to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“The hope is that he’ll be able to go tomorrow,” Shanahan said of Samuel. “I’d be surprised if he can’t go by Sunday, but he can’t go today.”

Left tackle Trent Williams did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle condition that limited him in recent weeks. Williams played the whole game Sunday against the Bears.

Tight end George Kittle (calf), running back Jeff Wilson (knee) and kicker Robbie Gould (groin) returned to practice from injured reserve. The 49ers on Tuesday cut kicker Joey Slye in anticipation of Gould’s return.

#49ers

Practice window opened: TE George Kittle, RB Jeff Wilson, K Robbie Gould



No practice: LT Trent Williams (ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (calf), Jimmie Ward (quad), Elijah Mitchell (ribs)



Full go: DE Dee Ford, LB Azeez Al-Shaair are back from concussion protocol — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 3, 2021

Shanahan said he was unsure whether Kittle would be available to face the Cardinals. The 49ers were scheduled for a light practice on Wednesday.

Story continues

“I’m not counting on him 100 percent,” Shanahan said. “I’m waiting to see how he is today. We’re going to slow it down a little bit. We’ve been banged-up the last couple of weeks, and we’re going slow today.”

Safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) did not practice and is not expected to play. Veteran Tavon Wilson is expected to fill in for Ward, with Talanoa Hufanga getting his second start in place of injured Jaquiski Tartt.

Running back Elijah Mitchell sat out practice due to a ribs injury.

The return to Kittle, coupled with a healthy Samuel, could provide a big boost to the 49ers’ offense. Samuel was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Bears.

With 819 yards receiving, Samuel accounts for 46 percent of the 49ers’ passing yards on the season.

“He means a ton,” Shanahan said. “I think he did last year too, when he played. Whenever you can get a playmaker like that out there, guys have to worry about it, it helps him and helps everyone around him.

“I didn’t expect Deebo to have such a big game versus Chicago, but the way the guys around him stepped it up, too, I thought it made things a lot easier just to allow that to happen naturally.”

Defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were both cleared to return to full practice from the NFL’s return-to-play concussion protocol. Both players did not suit up in Chicago.

Also, the 49ers announced that they signed linebacker Tyrell Adams, linebacker Christian Elliss, safety Will Parks and wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. to the team’s practice squad.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast