49ers' Dee Ford talks about brotherhood he's developed with Nick Bosa

Kansas City drafted Dee Ford No. 23 overall back in 2014 despite having two established veteran edge rushers on the roster. That could've added some awkwardness to the Chiefs position group, with a hand-picked newcomer as the heir apparent to an established, well compensated star.

Justin Houston and Tamba Hali didn't let that happen. They welcomed Ford with open arms, welcoming him to the team while offering tips and tricks of the trade.

Ford always appreciated that generosity and chose to pay it forward after the 49ers drafted Nick Bosa at No. 2 overall. Ford beat Bosa to the 49ers by but a few car lengths, coming over in what was essentially a sign-and-trade, but still felt compelled to help the rookie out. Bosa was as appreciative of the veteran help as Ford was back in 2014, and the two formed a fast friendship.

"I feel like it was a manifestation of the brotherhood that Tamba and Justin provided for me in Kansas City," Ford said Friday morning in a video conference with 49ers reporters. "I knew that I needed to do that for Nick as far as embracing him and communicating with him during games. I really feel like we simplified things together. That's what Justin and Tamba did for me.

"It always felt like practice and we were just out there vibing, having a good time [during games], but we worked hard and we pushed each other. That's only going to continue."

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





Ford played the entire 2019 season dealing with tendinitis in his knee and missed games downs the stretch with a hamstring strain, but the two were dynamic when on the field whether playing off opposite edges or next to each other.

That was clear in Ford's return to action in the NFC divisional round, when Bosa and Ford harassed Minnesota from every angle. Bosa sang Ford's praises after the win, saying how much he impacts games and makes others on the 49ers defensive line better.

Story continues

"Just having his presence and his pass-rush ability, his knowledge and communication, he's a true vet," Bosa said then. "It's nice to have him out there."

[RELATED: 49ers' Dee Ford rehabbing from knee surgery after playing 'on blown tire']

A solid working relationship is all that's required of NFL teammates, even those in close proximity. Ford and Bosa are developing a legitimate off-the-field friendship that will only serve to strengthen their on-field bond.

"You don't have to connect on a personal level. Let's get that right," Ford said. "But, on a personal level, I really like Nick. We're growing to love each other as individuals, and that draws you even closer. I'm looking forward to playing more with him. I was only on the field minimal time last year so I'm excited about what we're going to do next year."

49ers' Dee Ford talks about brotherhood he's developed with Nick Bosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area