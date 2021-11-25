49ers' Dee Ford returns to practice, could play against Vikings

49ers' Ford returns to practice, could play vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Thursday opened the practice window for defensive end Dee Ford, and he could be available to play Sunday in a key NFC matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers placed Ford on injured reserve prior to the 49ers' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a back condition.

The #49ers announced they have open the practice window for defensive and Dee Ford off injured reserve. They are hopeful he will be available to play Sunday vs. Vikings. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 25, 2021

Ford, 30, has appeared in six games this season. He has registered three sacks and five tackles as a situational pass-rusher.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that Ford would practice on Thanksgiving Day because the team did not want to give him a full week of practice.

"So he'll get out there tomorrow (Thursday) and hopefully be good to go for Sunday," Shanahan said.

Ford, who was acquired in a 2019 trade from the Kansas City Chiefs for a second-round draft pick, has battled injuries since coming to the 49ers. He has 9.5 sacks in 18 regular-season games since the trade.

The 49ers have 23 sacks in 10 games with Nick Bosa leading the way with 10 sacks. Ford and Arden Key are tied for second on the team with three sacks apiece.

