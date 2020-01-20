49ers' Dee Ford ready for 'great battle' with Chiefs in Super Bowl 54

The last time Dee Ford played in a conference championship game, he made a blunder that cost the Kansas City Chiefs a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

A year later, Ford will take on his former team in Super Bowl LIV as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

"Everything's special about it," Ford told NBC Sports Bay Area's Grant Liffmann after the 49ers beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. "The best of the best. I've got some old brothers out there. There's going to be a lot of love like old times. And they already know I'm coming and I already know they coming, so it's going to be a great battle."

Ford was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chiefs and spent the spent the first five seasons of his career with Kansas City.

The 49ers acquired Ford from the Chiefs in March in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, and he has become one of the most important players on San Francisco's defense.

"I'm numb right now, but it feels amazing," Ford said. "I'm guessing it feels amazing."

So, with two weeks until the Super Bowl in Miami, will Ford spend a couple days savoring the 49ers' victory over the Packers?

"Nah, I don't care. I'm ready to win," Ford said. "I'm ready to finish the job. I'll enjoy it, but I got a lot of work to do, I got a couple injuries to get right. I'm going to celebrate right now, but I'm getting ready to help my team win."

