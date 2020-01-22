49ers' Dee Ford not stressing his Chiefs history before Super Bowl 54

Over the next two weeks, you'll be reminded that Dee Ford played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

You'll also be reminded that, in his last game with Kansas City, the 49ers edge rusher lined up offside against the New England Patriots in last season's AFC Championship Game. Then, you'll be reminded that said penalty kept the Patriots in the game, allowing them to win their sixth Super Bowl this century.

In case you needed a different reminder, San Francisco and Kansas City play one another in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2. Vegas oddsmakers haven't set the line on how often you'll hear about Ford's faux pas, but take the over if they do.

Ford isn't stressing the storyline, however. He told USA Today's Jarrett Bell after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers that "[there's] no love lost" between him and his ex-teammates.

"It's just me playing my brothers," Ford told Bell. "At the end of the day, we just have to compete. But I've got so much love for the people in that building. And likewise, they've got love for me."

The 49ers traded for Ford in the offseason, bolstering their pass rush with his acquisition and by drafting Nick Bosa with the No. 2 selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Ford dealt with quadriceps and hamstring injuries throughout the season, playing in just 11 regular-season games.

Ford was effective when he did play during the regular season, compiling 6.5 sacks despite playing no more than 58 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps in a single game. What he didn't do this season, according to Bell, was pick up "a single flag for offsides, encroachment or lining up in the neutral zone."

"It was a sloppy play on my end," Ford told Bell of the penalty. "I don't have a lot of encroachment penalties. Never have. It was just sloppy, but not a recurring thing."

Ford doesn't expect history to repeat itself on Super Bowl Sunday, even though he's probably going to be asked about that history a lot in the lead-up to Feb. 2.

Still, he's relishing the chance to see some old friends with his first ring on the line.

"Special," he told Bell. "To be able to play my old team, it's a blessing. We're rolling deep, though."

