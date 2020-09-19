49ers DE Dee Ford will not play vs. New York Jets

The 49ers on Saturday suffered another major blow on the injury front leading into their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Defensive end Dee Ford, who was originally listed as questionable with a neck injury, has been downgraded to ‘out’ for the 49ers’ second game.

Ford showed up on the practice report after missing Thursday’s session with a neck injury. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said he wasn’t too concerned about it. Head coach Kyle Shanahan echoed similar sentiments Friday. Now Ford officially will not play in Week 2.

This will be the sixth game Ford has missed for San Francisco since joining the club last season. A year ago he battled a knee and quad issue all year, and missed multiple games late in the season with a hamstring ailment.

Ford in the season opener this year had just one pressure in 28 pass rushes. Last season in 11 games he had 25 pressures and seven sacks according to Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers elected not to elevate DE Dion Jordan off the practice squad to replace Ford, so San Francisco will enter Sunday with only Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and Kerry Hyder Jr. as the available defensive ends. The result will probably be extra playing time for Hyder and some additional snaps for Armstead on the outside.

Center Hroniss Grasu was elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive week. He’ll offer insurance on the offensive line in the event that center Ben Garland is unable to go Sunday. Garland missed last week but was a full participant all three days of practice leading up to the Jets game.

The banged up 49ers will limp into MetLife Stadium on Sunday for a 10:00 am Pacific Time kickoff.