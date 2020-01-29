How 49ers' Dee Ford has moved on from key offsides penalty with Chiefs

MIAMI, Fla. -- Dee Ford lined up offsides in a crucial moment. It cost the Kansas City Chiefs dearly.

The edge rusher understands that, even without constant reminders from the media during Super Bowl week.

What happened in last year's AFC Championship game was regrettable. He lined up offsides with a minute left and the Chiefs ahead, negating an interception that would've essentially sealed victory.

Ford never got a chance to make up for that moment. He was traded to the 49ers this offseason for a second-round pick and subsequently signed a five-year, $85 million contract with $33 million guaranteed.

Ford doesn't think much about that moment anymore, even if Chiefs fans can't let it go. It apparently bothers Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark, who has ripped Ford several times for the unforced error even though he wasn't a Chief when it happened. It's almost like he's trying to get in Ford's head before the 49ers and Chiefs clash Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

That's not going to work. Ford has long since moved on.

"In this league and in sports in general, you have to have a short memory," Ford said this week. "I could've let that affect me, but that's not what champions do. That's not what great players do. At the end of the day, I know what my responsibility was and I held myself accountable. I was able to preserver and get over it. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to help Kansas City, but I was able to help my new team perform well and get to a really good situation."

Ford is in a great situation, with a big-money contract while working with the NFL's best defensive front. He admits he's looking forward to playing the team that drafted him No. 23 overall in the Super Bowl.

"Yeah," Ford said. "You always want to play your old team. I built a lot of great relationships in Kansas City. It should be fun going up against them."

