49ers' Dee Ford injures hamstring, leaves Week 11 game vs. Cardinals

The hits keep on coming for the injury-riddled 49ers.

Edge rusher Dee Ford left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium after injuring his hamstring.

Ford has played in every game this season, but he has been limited by nagging knee and quadriceps injuries. The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch wrote last week that Ford has played in just 38 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps this season, and Ford has not played in more than 50 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps in a single game since Week 1.

Still, Ford has been effective. Including Sunday's sack on No. 1 draft pick Kyler Murray, Ford has 6.5 sacks this season and given the 49ers' formidable pass rush another option for opposing offensive lines to worry about.

The 49ers began Week 11 down three key offensive contributors (tight end George Kittle, left tackle Joe Staley and running back Matt Breida) and their kicker (Robbie Gould). They can now add Ford to their growing list of injured players.

