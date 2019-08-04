49ers' Dee Ford expected to miss at least one week after knee treatment

SANTA CLARA -- Veteran defensive end Dee Ford is expected to miss at least a week of training camp after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma treatment on his knee.

Ford has missed three practices after experiencing tendinitis in his knee. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Ford underwent the treatment on Saturday.

"He says it happens about every camp and then usually goes away," Shanahan said last week.

The 49ers acquired Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason after Kansas City tagged him as their franchise player. Ford is coming off his best NFL season. The sixth-year pro recorded 13 sacks last season after missing 10 games in 2017 with a back injury.

