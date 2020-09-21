49ers' Dee Ford dealing with more of back injury than neck spasms now

Ford dealing with more of a back injury than neck issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan somberly went through a long list of injuries Monday from the 49ers' 31-13 win over the New York Jets, but the bad news didn’t stop there.

The 49ers coach provided new information about edge rusher Dee Ford, who stayed in Santa Clara after missing practice due to neck spasms last week.

“It started with neck spasms,” Shanahan said Monday. “We kept him around for the doctors to look into it. After further testing, it’s more of a back injury now than neck spasms.

"Anytime it’s the back that is an issue, so we’re looking into that to clarify what it is.”

Shanahan didn't offer any concrete information on when the testing to Ford would occur, or a possible timetable for his return.

Since signing a five-year, $85.5 million contract in 2019 with the 49ers, Ford has played in 15 games and has been on the field for fewer than 300 snaps. Ford was dominant on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, playing 1,022 snaps and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Without Ford and Nick Bosa available, the 49ers will look to backup Kerry Hyder to step up on the edge along with Ziggy Ansah, who agreed to terms on a one-year contract with San Francisco on Monday.