49ers' Dee Ford has chance for redemption after costly offsides vs. Patriots

There's a very good chance the New England Patriots would not have won Super Bowl LIII if Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford didn't commit an offside penalty in the AFC Championship Game.

Ford was penalized for offsides late in the fourth quarter on a play where Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception that likely would have sealed a win for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The penalty gave the Patriots new life and they ultimately prevailed with a 37-31 overtime victory.

Ford was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason, and on Sunday night he will square off against his former Chiefs teammates when the two franchises battle in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The veteran defensive lineman is doing his best to stay positive after last season's costly mistake. He's also very grateful to have another opportunity on the championship stage.

"I'm being really serious, I've been through worse than that," Ford told reporters Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night, per NFL.com. I wasn't even supposed to be playing. I came off my second back surgery that I had to beg my surgeon to do. He didn't want to do it. I wasn't supposed to play last year. I had my second back surgery before that year. Nobody expected me to come back. I came into training camp, I was 25 pounds under weight. So, I've been through worse things than that. You have to block out the negative, focus on the positive."

Ford also added: "I'm very fortunate. I don't remember of a player ever being in this situation, and I feel fortunate. I'm going to make the most of this opportunity."

The 49ers defense will face its toughest challenge of the season against a Chiefs offense that is firing on all cylinders entering the Super Bowl. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has averaged 307.5 yards passing with a total of eight touchdowns and zero interceptions through two AFC playoff games, and Kansas City has won seven consecutive games overall.

Putting pressure on Mahomes will be key to the 49ers' chances of winning, and Ford will play a pivotal role in that as an experienced pass rusher. Ford tallied 6.5 sacks in 11 regular season games for the 49ers, in addition to one sack through two playoff games.

