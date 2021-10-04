49ers' Dee Ford 'has to be better' after costly offsides penalty

Ford 'has to be better' after costly penalty in 49ers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday afternoon wasn't the first time a Dee Ford offsides penalty played a role in his team's loss.

Losing 21-13 at the very beginning of the fourth quarter, the 49ers' defense forced an incomplete pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on 3rd-and-6 that got called back due to an offsides penalty called on Ford.

Instead of Seattle being forced to punt, the Seahawks scored a touchdown six plays later, proving to be the difference in the game.

“It’s a critical time," Ford said of the penalty after the game. "You never want to be that guy to cost your teams (wins) at a very important time of the game. Just gotta be better moving forward. Wasn’t sure if I even saw where I was on that particular play, but you can’t cut it close, you can’t put the game in the ref's hands at that time of the game. I gotta be better moving forward.”

Ford's unfortunate offsides penalty played a role in the Seahawks' win over the 49ers in Week 4, but it wasn't his first offsides penalty that ended up hurting his team in a big game.

Flashback to the 2018 AFC Championship Game, when Ford -- playing for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time -- lined up offsides and negated what would have been a game-winning interception of then New England Patriots QB Tom Brady that sent Kansas City to the Super Bowl.

His offsides penalty in Week 4 against the Seahawks wasn't nearly as costly, but still played a role in another frustrating loss.